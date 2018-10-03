Psv-Inter formazioni ufficiali, Spalletti punta su Icardi e Nainggolan

EINDHOVEN (OLANDA) – Le FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI di Psv-Inter.
Psv (4-2-3-1): Zoet; Angeliño, Viergever, Schwaab, Dumfries; Hendrix, Rosario; Bergwijn, Pereiro, Lozano; De Jong. Allenatore: Van Bommel.

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi. Allenatore: Spalletti.
Stadio: Philips Stadion.
Arbitro: Mazic (Serbia).
Tv: Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 253.

