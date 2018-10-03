EINDHOVEN (OLANDA) – Le FORMAZIONI UFFICIALI di Psv-Inter.

Psv (4-2-3-1): Zoet; Angeliño, Viergever, Schwaab, Dumfries; Hendrix, Rosario; Bergwijn, Pereiro, Lozano; De Jong. Allenatore: Van Bommel.

Inter (4-2-3-1): Handanovic; D’Ambrosio, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic; Politano, Nainggolan, Perisic; Icardi. Allenatore: Spalletti.

Stadio: Philips Stadion.

Arbitro: Mazic (Serbia).

Tv: Sky Sport Arena e Sky Sport 253.

Scambio di doni tra Steven Zhang e Toon Gerbrands a poche ore da #PSVInter#PSVFCIM #UCL pic.twitter.com/tImBEUpkwc — Inter (@Inter) 3 ottobre 2018

⏱️ #PSVInter termina con il risultato di 2-1: all’Inter non basta il gol di #Colidio, gli olandesi rimontano con Piroe e Vertessen nella ripresa, aggiudicandosi i tre punti. #PSVFCIM #UYL #InterYouth #FCIM pic.twitter.com/l8LOKDlShR — Inter (@Inter) 3 ottobre 2018

⏱️ Dopo un minuto di recupero si chiude la prima frazione di gioco a Eindhoven: #PSVInter 0-1, nerazzurri in vantaggio all’intervallo grazie al gol di Facundo #Colidio al 24′! #PSVFCIM #UYL #InterYouth #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/TD44wKrOqX — Inter (@Inter) 3 ottobre 2018

LEGGI ANCHE:

Classifica, calendario, risultati e marcatori del campionato di Serie A.

Come funziona l’abbonamento a Dazn per vedere le partite di Serie A.

I siti legali dove vedere in streaming le partite di calcio.