EDIMBURGO – Scozia-Italia 33-20 nel match d’esordio degli azzurri nel 6 Nazioni 2019. Per l’Italrugby è la 18/a sconfitta consecutiva nel torneo. Sabato prossimo, 9 febbraio, ci sarà la sfida contro il Galles, nazionale n.3 del mondo, per il secondo turno.

Scozia-Italia 33-20 (12-3) in una partita del primo turno del 6 Nazioni 2019: Scozia: Hogg; Seymour, Jones (17′ st Harris), Johnson, Kinghorn; Russell (35′ st Hastings), Laidlaw (17′ st Price); Wilson (32′ st Graham), Ritchie, Skinner; Gilchrist, Toolis; Nel (9′ st Berghan), McInally (22′ st Kerr), Dell (17′ st Bhatti). (20 Strauss). All.: Townsend.

Italia: Hayward; Esposito, Morisi (38′ st Benvenuti), Castello (8′ st Padovani), Campagnaro; Allan (27′ pt McKinley, 36′ pt Allan), Palazzani; Parisse, Steyn, Negri (18′ st Tuivaiti); Budd (11′ st Ruzza), Sisi; Ferrari (22′ st Pasquali), Ghiraldini (18′ st Bigi), Lovotti (11′ st Traoré). All.: O’Shea.

Arbitro: Pearce (Ing) Marcatori: nel pt 10′ Allan cp, 12′ Kinghorn meta, 21′ Kinghorn meta tr.Laidlaw; nel st 7′ Hogg meta tr. Laidlaw, 14′ Kinghorn meta tr. Laidlaw, 22′ Harris meta tr. Laidlaw, 31′ meta Palazzani tr. Allan, 30′ Padovani meta, 38′ Esposito meta. Cartellino giallo (espulsione temporanea): Berghan al 30′ st. Spettatori: 67.000.

“Just awesome” – Scotland’s hat-trick hero has his say after the 33-20 win over Italy at Murrayfield.

FULL TIME | Scotland get their 2019 @SixNationsRugby campaign off to a winning start with a win over Italy at BT Murrayfield!

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (33-20) 🇮🇹 #AsOne pic.twitter.com/v6JhcsowEi

— Scottish Rugby (@Scotlandteam) 2 febbraio 2019