Scozia-Italia 33-20, diciottesima sconfitta consecutiva nel 6 Nazioni di rugby

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 2 febbraio 2019 19:12 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 2 febbraio 2019 19:16
EDIMBURGO – Scozia-Italia 33-20 nel match d’esordio degli azzurri nel 6 Nazioni 2019. Per l’Italrugby è la 18/a sconfitta consecutiva nel torneo. Sabato prossimo, 9 febbraio, ci sarà la sfida contro il Galles, nazionale n.3 del mondo, per il secondo turno.

Scozia-Italia 33-20 (12-3) in una partita del primo turno del 6 Nazioni 2019: Scozia: Hogg; Seymour, Jones (17′ st Harris), Johnson, Kinghorn; Russell (35′ st Hastings), Laidlaw (17′ st Price); Wilson (32′ st Graham), Ritchie, Skinner; Gilchrist, Toolis; Nel (9′ st Berghan), McInally (22′ st Kerr), Dell (17′ st Bhatti). (20 Strauss). All.: Townsend.

Italia: Hayward; Esposito, Morisi (38′ st Benvenuti), Castello (8′ st Padovani), Campagnaro; Allan (27′ pt McKinley, 36′ pt Allan), Palazzani; Parisse, Steyn, Negri (18′ st Tuivaiti); Budd (11′ st Ruzza), Sisi; Ferrari (22′ st Pasquali), Ghiraldini (18′ st Bigi), Lovotti (11′ st Traoré). All.: O’Shea.

Arbitro: Pearce (Ing) Marcatori: nel pt 10′ Allan cp, 12′ Kinghorn meta, 21′ Kinghorn meta tr.Laidlaw; nel st 7′ Hogg meta tr. Laidlaw, 14′ Kinghorn meta tr. Laidlaw, 22′ Harris meta tr. Laidlaw, 31′ meta Palazzani tr. Allan, 30′ Padovani meta, 38′ Esposito meta. Cartellino giallo (espulsione temporanea): Berghan al 30′ st. Spettatori: 67.000.

Scozia-Italia, gli highlights del match

