Justice – South African style: Bag snatcher is shot dead by his victim as the thief tries to escape in a getaway carA bag thief who was attempting to jump into a getaway car was shot dead in a car park by the bag's owner pursuing him on foot. The suspect sprinted towards the vehicle as the owner of the brown bag was in in hot pursuit, tailing him across the Cycad Mall car park in Limpopo, South Africa. A video clip shows the moment the owner catches up with him, just as the man who was wearing orange trousers is about to get into the silver Toyota Corolla sedan.

Pubblicato da Rajesh Chaudhary su Martedì 20 novembre 2018