Golden Globe 2025, tutte le candidature: un po’ d’Italia con Vermiglio, di Maura Delpero

Nella notte tra il 5 e il 6 gennaio andrà in onda la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Globe 2025, che aprirà la stagione dei premi conducendoci alla serata senza dubbio più attesa, ovvero quella degli Oscar. Tra le candidature troviamo poche soprese, qualche escluso e un po’ d’Italia con il film Vermiglio, di Maura Delpero, pellicola premiata alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia e già candidata all’Oscar come miglior film internazionale. Scopriamo nel dettaglio tutte le nomination.
Golden Globe 2025, le cadidature
Miglior film drammatico
Conclave
The Brutalist
Dune – Parte due
September 5
A Complete Unknown
Nickel Boys
Miglior film musical o commedia
Anora
Challengers
Emilia Pérez
A Real Pain
The Substance
Wicked
Miglior regista
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Sean Baker, Anora
Edward Berger, Conclave
Brady Corbet, The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Payal Kapadia, Amore a Mumbai
Golden Globe 2025, miglior attore/attrice (film)
Miglior attore in un film drammatico
Adrien Brody, The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown
Daniel Craig, Queer
Colman Domingo, Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes, Conclave
Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice
Miglior attrice in un film drammatico
Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl
Angelina Jolie, Maria
Nicole Kidman, Babygirl
Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto
Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui
Kate Winslet, Lee
Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Hugh Grant, Heretic
Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night
Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness
Glen Powell, Hit Man
Sebastian Stan, A Different Man
Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia
Amy Adams, Nightbitch
Cynthia Erivo, Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez
Mikey Madison, Anora
Demi Moore, The Substance
Zendaya, Challengers
Migliore attore non protagonista
Yura Borisov, Anora
Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain
Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce, The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice
Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2
Migliore attrice non protagonista
Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez
Ariana Grande, Wicked
Felicity Jones, The Brutalist
Margaret Qualley, The Substance
Isabella Rossellini, Conclave
Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez
Golden Globe 2025, miglior attore/attrice (serie tv)
Miglior attore in una serie drammatica
Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente
Gary Oldman, Slow Horses
Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal
Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun
Billy Bob Thornton, Landman
Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica
Kathy Bates, Matlock
Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon
Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Keira Knightley, Black Doves
Keri Russell, The Diplomat
Anna Sawai, Shōgun
Miglior attore in una serie commedia
Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This
Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside
Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building
Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building
Jason Segel, Shrinking
Jeremy Allen White, The Bear
Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical
Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This
Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary
Ayo Edebiri, The Bear
Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building
Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along
Jean Smart, Hacks
Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia o musicale
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbider, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo
Colin Farrell, The Penguin
Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer
Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Kevin Kline, Disclaimer
Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow
Andrew Scott, Ripley
Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo
Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer
Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country
Cristin Milioti, The Penguin
Sofía Vergara, Griselda
Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans
Kate Winslet, The Regime
Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un film televisivo
Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun
Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez
Harrison Ford, Shrinking
Jack Lowden, Slow Horses
Diego Luna, La Maquina
Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear
Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un film televisivo
Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear
Hannah Einbinder, Hacks
Dakota Fanning, Ripley
Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer
Allison Janney, The Diplomat
Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country
Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy
Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was
Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die
Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking
Adam Sandler, Love You
Ali Wong, Single Lady
Ramy Youssef, More Feelings
Miglior miniserie o film televisivo
Baby Reindeer
Disclaimer
The Penguin
Ripley
True Detective: Night Country
Monsters: la storia di Lyle ed Erik Menéndez
Golden Globe 2025, film straniero/sceneggiatura
Miglior film straniero
Vermiglio
Amore a Mumbai
Emilia Pérez
The Girl With The Needle
Il seme del fico sacro
Io sono ancora qui
Miglior sceneggiatura
Sean Baker, Anora
Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist
Peter Straughan, Conclave
Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez
Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain
Coralie Fargeat, The Substance
Miglior film d’animazione
Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Moana 2
Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta
Il robot selvaggio
Miglior serie drammatica
The Day of the Jackal
The Diplomat
Mr. and Mrs. Smith
Shōgun
Slow Horses
Squid Game
Miglior serie commedia o musical
Abbott Elementary
The Bear
The Gentlemen
Hacks
Nobody Wants This
Only Murders in the Building
Miglior colonna sonora
Volker Bertelmann, Conclave
Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist
Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio
Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez
Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers
Hans Zimmer, Dune – Parte due
Miglior canzone originale
“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl
“Compress/Repress”, Challengers
“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez
“Forbidden Road”, Better Man
“Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio
“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez