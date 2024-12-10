Golden Globe 2025, tutte le candidature: un po’ d’Italia con Vermiglio, di Maura Delpero

Nella notte tra il 5 e il 6 gennaio andrà in onda la cerimonia di assegnazione dei Golden Globe 2025, che aprirà la stagione dei premi conducendoci alla serata senza dubbio più attesa, ovvero quella degli Oscar. Tra le candidature troviamo poche soprese, qualche escluso e un po’ d’Italia con il film Vermiglio, di Maura Delpero, pellicola premiata alla Mostra del Cinema di Venezia e già candidata all’Oscar come miglior film internazionale. Scopriamo nel dettaglio tutte le nomination.

Golden Globe 2025, le cadidature

Miglior film drammatico

Conclave

The Brutalist

Dune – Parte due

September 5

A Complete Unknown

Nickel Boys

Miglior film musical o commedia

Anora

Challengers

Emilia Pérez

A Real Pain

The Substance

Wicked

Miglior regista

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Sean Baker, Anora

Edward Berger, Conclave

Brady Corbet, The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Payal Kapadia, Amore a Mumbai

Golden Globe 2025, miglior attore/attrice (film)

Miglior attore in un film drammatico

Adrien Brody, The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet, A Complete Unknown

Daniel Craig, Queer

Colman Domingo, Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes, Conclave

Sebastian Stan, The Apprentice

Miglior attrice in un film drammatico

Pamela Anderson, The Last Showgirl

Angelina Jolie, Maria

Nicole Kidman, Babygirl

Tilda Swinton, La stanza accanto

Fernanda Torres, Io sono ancora qui

Kate Winslet, Lee

Miglior attore in un film musical o commedia

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Hugh Grant, Heretic

Gabriel LaBelle, Saturday Night

Jesse Plemons, Kinds of Kindness

Glen Powell, Hit Man

Sebastian Stan, A Different Man

Miglior attrice in un film musical o commedia

Amy Adams, Nightbitch

Cynthia Erivo, Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón, Emilia Pérez

Mikey Madison, Anora

Demi Moore, The Substance

Zendaya, Challengers

Migliore attore non protagonista

Yura Borisov, Anora

Kieran Culkin, A Real Pain

Edward Norton, A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce, The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong, The Apprentice

Denzel Washington, Il gladiatore 2

Migliore attrice non protagonista

Selena Gomez, Emilia Pérez

Ariana Grande, Wicked

Felicity Jones, The Brutalist

Margaret Qualley, The Substance

Isabella Rossellini, Conclave

Zoe Saldaña, Emilia Pérez

Golden Globe 2025, miglior attore/attrice (serie tv)

Miglior attore in una serie drammatica

Donald Glover, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Jake Gyllenhaal, Presunto innocente

Gary Oldman, Slow Horses

Eddie Redmayne, The Day of the Jackal

Hiroyuki Sanada, Shōgun

Billy Bob Thornton, Landman

Miglior attrice in una serie drammatica

Kathy Bates, Matlock

Emma D’Arcy, House of the Dragon

Maya Erskine, Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Keira Knightley, Black Doves

Keri Russell, The Diplomat

Anna Sawai, Shōgun

Miglior attore in una serie commedia

Adam Brody, Nobody Wants This

Ted Danson, A Man on the Inside

Steve Martin, Only Murders in the Building

Martin Short, Only Murders in the Building

Jason Segel, Shrinking

Jeremy Allen White, The Bear

Miglior attrice in una serie commedia o musical

Kristen Bell, Nobody Wants This

Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary

Ayo Edebiri, The Bear

Selena Gomez, Only Murders in the Building

Kathryn Hahn, Agatha All Along

Jean Smart, Hacks

Migliore attrice non protagonista in una serie commedia o musicale

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbider, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior attore in una miniserie o un film televisivo

Colin Farrell, The Penguin

Richard Gadd, Baby Reindeer

Cooper Koch, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Kevin Kline, Disclaimer

Ewan McGregor, A Gentleman in Moscow

Andrew Scott, Ripley

Miglior attrice in una miniserie o un film televisivo

Cate Blanchett, Disclaimer

Jodie Foster, True Detective: Night Country

Cristin Milioti, The Penguin

Sofía Vergara, Griselda

Naomi Watts, Feud: Capote vs the Swans

Kate Winslet, The Regime

Miglior attore non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un film televisivo

Tadanobu Asano, Shōgun

Javier Bardem, Monsters: La storia di Lyle ed Erik Menendez

Harrison Ford, Shrinking

Jack Lowden, Slow Horses

Diego Luna, La Maquina

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, The Bear

Miglior attrice non protagonista in una serie, un miniserie o un film televisivo

Liza Colón-Zayas, The Bear

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Dakota Fanning, Ripley

Jessica Gunning, Baby Reindeer

Allison Janney, The Diplomat

Kali Reis, True Detective: Night Country

Miglior performance di Stand-Up Comedy

Jamie Foxx, What Had Happened Was

Nikki Glaser, Someday You’ll Die

Seth Meyers, Dad Man Walking

Adam Sandler, Love You

Ali Wong, Single Lady

Ramy Youssef, More Feelings

Miglior miniserie o film televisivo

Baby Reindeer

Disclaimer

The Penguin

Ripley

True Detective: Night Country

Monsters: la storia di Lyle ed Erik Menéndez

Golden Globe 2025, film straniero/sceneggiatura

Miglior film straniero

Vermiglio

Amore a Mumbai

Emilia Pérez

The Girl With The Needle

Il seme del fico sacro

Io sono ancora qui

Miglior sceneggiatura

Sean Baker, Anora

Brady Corbet e Mona Fastvold, The Brutalist

Peter Straughan, Conclave

Jacques Audiard, Emilia Pérez

Jesse Eisenberg, A Real Pain

Coralie Fargeat, The Substance

Miglior film d’animazione

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Moana 2

Wallace & Gromit – Le piume della vendetta

Il robot selvaggio

Miglior serie drammatica

The Day of the Jackal

The Diplomat

Mr. and Mrs. Smith

Shōgun

Slow Horses

Squid Game

Miglior serie commedia o musical

Abbott Elementary

The Bear

The Gentlemen

Hacks

Nobody Wants This

Only Murders in the Building

Miglior colonna sonora

Volker Bertelmann, Conclave

Daniel Blumberg, The Brutalist

Kris Bowers, Il robot selvaggio

Clément Ducol, Camille, Emilia Pérez

Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross, Challengers

Hans Zimmer, Dune – Parte due

Miglior canzone originale

“Beautiful That Way”, The Last Showgirl

“Compress/Repress”, Challengers

“El Mal”, Emilia Pérez

“Forbidden Road”, Better Man

“Kiss the Sky”, Il robot selvaggio

“Mi Camino”, Emilia Pérez