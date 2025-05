Le immagini impressionanti del tornado che ha colpito Grinnell, in Kansas, Usa. Nel video, il vento scaglia detriti in aria. “Ci siamo allacciati le cinture e abbiamo sperato il meglio”, ha raccontato un testimone.

Tornadoes🌪 ripped through Kansas towns Sunday night.

Grinnell was hit @ about 7pm.

Plevna was hit @ 11:50pm.

Lucky no one was killed or injured. Damage extensive.

EF2 Tornado 🌪 but rating could increase after NWS surveyors finish assessment.pic.twitter.com/4mO1fSSQPX

— Navy⚓Brat (@_NavyBrat) May 20, 2025