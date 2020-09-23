Road Warrior Animal è morto. Il wrestler aveva 60 anni.

Il wrestler Road Warrior Animal è morto all’età di 60 anni.

Ad annunciare la morte del wrestler lo stesso profilo ufficiale su Twitter:

“At this time, we would like to confirm the passing of Joseph Laurinaitis aka Road Warrior Animal at the age of 60. The family is planning to release a statement later today. At this time we ask for you to keep everyone in your thoughts and prayer”.

Nel tweet, dopo aver confermato la morte del wrestler, si parla di imminenti dichiarazioni che verranno rilasciate dalla sua famiglia.

Tra i primi a ricordare il wrestler sui social c’è Hulk Hogan:

“RIP Animal,love you my brother, I know you and Hawk have a lot of unfinished business to take care of! God speed and blessings to your beautiful family,one love4Life. HH”.

Tradotto: “Riposa in pace Animal, ti voglio bene fratello mio. So che tu e Hawk avete una mole di affari in sospeso da concludere insieme. Che Dio possa vegliare sulla tua splendida famiglia, un amore che vale per tutta la vita”.

Hulk Hogan nel tweet si riferisce al tag team partner del wrestler, parliamo di Road Warrior Hawk, morto nel lontano 2003. (Fonte: zonawrestling.net).