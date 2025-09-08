Al termine della canonizzazione di Carlo Acutis e Pier Giorgio Frassati, Papa Leone XIV ha fatto un giro in papamobile: nel raccogliere un dono lanciato da un fedele, ha poi anche urtato un cameraman, scusandosi sorridente.

Touring the square after today’s canonisation of Saints Carlo Acutis and Pier Giorgio Frassati, Pope Leo XIV nearly takes out the cameraman in the Popemobile trying to catch something thrown at him from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/CgdRwP2V5s

