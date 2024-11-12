Al loro matrimonio invitano 75 persone ma si presentano solo in 5. E’ accaduto ad una coppia americana. La neo sposa si è sfogata in un video pubblicato su TikTok: per mesi e mesi, ha detto, ha aspettato il giorno delle sue nozze ma quando è entrata nella sala del ricevimento ad attendere lei e suo marito non c’era praticamente nessuno.

La coppia in passato aveva già dovuto rinviare il matrimonio a causa della pandemia. “Non solo ho invitato digitalmente 75 persone – ha raccontato la sposa, Kalina Marie nel video – ma ho anche speso soldi per inviare 25 bellissimi inviti. Si sono presentate cinque persone!”

Nel video pubblicato su TikTok si vede l’entrata della coppia in una sala vuota. Gli sposi sono entrati alle 14: ma la madre della sposa aveva chiamato la figlia già tre quarti d’ora prima per comunicarle che al ricevimento non si era ancora presentato nessuno.

#fyp #whereisthelove ♬ original sound – Sara Lones @kalina_marie_23 This is our entrance to our Masqurade ball. The Masqurade ball that I have talked EXCESSIVELY about for the last 10 months. The same ball that I not only digitally invited over 75 people to. But ALSO spent money to send 25 beautiful invitations out to. FIVE PEOPLE SHOWED UP!!!!!!! Like, are you kidding me!?!? As you see in the video, we enter the venue. And no one is there. The invite said 1pm. My mom messaged me at 1:15 that no one was there. My husband and I finally showed up at 2oclock, to 5 people. In a venue planned for 40. I dreamed that I would walk in to a bunch of people cheering us on. Hooting and hollering for us in celebration……but all you see is a woman trying to hold herself together because she had NO idea how to deal with her venue being almost completely empty. All the wasted food and drinks. All the empty tables and chairs. Every moment of my reception changed to adapt. Did we still make the most of it?? You bet your SWEET @$$ we did. But did this video just take all the good moments and shoot them out of the water for a second, F$&K yea it did 😔 It just makes me think, like, why? What did we do? Am I that bad of a person? What did my husband ever do to deserve any of this? Why couldn’t we matter enough for people to show up? I still have “friends” that haven’t even messaged me to congratulate me or tell me why they didn’t come. It truly makes me sick. I honestly can’t wrap my head around this yet. But all I know is, I have my man. My baby. And family that shows up when I need them. And for that, I will be thankful ❤️ #FAIL

“Sono una persona così cattiva?”

“Cosa abbiamo fatto? Sono una persona così cattiva?” si è chiesta la donna che non è riuscita proprio a capire il motivo della defezione. Moltissimi utenti, nel commentare il video hanno manifestato vicinanza alla sposa che ha replicato dicendo che mai si sarebbe immaginata che il video sarebbe “esploso in questo modo”: “Sono senza parole, sinceramente. Grazie a tutti!”.