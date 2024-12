NEED HELP FROM ANY LOS ANGELES RESCUES!!!! Cat distribution system at work! I was doing yard work in my backyard when I heard tiny frantic meows. It almost sounded like a bird but the cat mom in me knew it was a kitten! I followed the sound up the street until I saw the little baby and that’s when the video begins! I’ve reached out to a couple of rescues but still haven’t heard back! I want to get these babies to the vet and eventually adopted to good homes! Any rescue recommendations or fosters in the area please let me know!!! #kittenrescue #catdistributionsystem #cat #catsoftiktok #kittensoftiktok #rescuecat #rescueanimals #kittens #fyp

