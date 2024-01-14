Inizia un anno nuovo e come al solito fioccano le ricorrenze: quindi eccoci anche noi a stilare un elenco, questi album compiono 50 anni nel 2024. La prima cosa che salta agli occhi è l’abbondanza di album prodotti nel 1974, con diversi artisti e band che hanno pubblicato anche due album nello stesso anno. Erano gli anni Settanta, e la produzione musicale era a dir poco generosa! Ma la seconda cosa che salta agli occhi è che nel 1974 sono stati pubblicati una gran quantità di capolavori e di album seminali, in ogni genere musicale. Sarebbe quindi impossibile, oltre che poco utile, stilare semplicemente un elenco delle uscite discografiche di quell’anno.

Abbiamo scelto invece di proporvi una selezione non esaustiva, ma rappresentativa degli album pubblicati nel 1974, escludendo i live e le raccolte. L’elenco che segue è diviso per generi musicali, per quanto possibile, dal momento che i generi musicali tendono ad essere un concetto piuttosto fluido… ma speriamo in questo modo di rendere la lettura e la consultazione di questo elenco più facile e interessante per i lettori. Se possedete un vinile originale di questi album, potrebbe valere qualche soldino… altrimenti quelli che seguono sono ottimi suggerimenti di ascolto per riscoprire tanta buona musica!

Album compiono 50 anni nel 2024: genere Progressive

Il progressive negli anni Settanta ha indubbiamente vissuto un momento d’oro, e la quantità e qualità di album pubblicati nel 1974 ne è la testimonianza. Nel tentativo di mettere un po’ di ordine nell’oceano di grandi album pubblicati in quell’anno, abbiamo scelto di elencare in una categoria a parte quelli che si possono far rientrare nei sottogeneri Canterbury, psichedelia, krautrock, Rock in Opposition e sperimentale in genere.

Area , Caution Radiation Area

, Caution Radiation Area Arti e Mestieri , Tilt (Immagini per un orecchio)

, Tilt (Immagini per un orecchio) Biglietto per l’inferno , Biglietto per l’inferno

, Biglietto per l’inferno Eloy , Floating

, Floating Genesis , The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway

, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway Gentle Giant , The Power and the Glory

, The Power and the Glory Jethro Tull , War Child

, War Child Kansas , Kansas

, Kansas King Crimson , Red / Starless and Bible Black

, Red / Starless and Bible Black Le Orme , Contrappunti

, Contrappunti Mike Oldfield , Hergest Ridge

, Hergest Ridge Nektar , Down to Earth

, Down to Earth Peter Hammill , In Camera / The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage

, In Camera / The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage PFM , L’isola di niente / The World Became the World

, L’isola di niente / The World Became the World Renaissance , Turn of the Cards

, Turn of the Cards Rick Wakeman , Journey to the Centre of the Earth

, Journey to the Centre of the Earth Supertramp , Crime of the Century

, Crime of the Century Wishbone Ash , There’s the Rub

, There’s the Rub Yes, Relayer

Canterbury, psichedelia, krautrock e rock sperimentale

Questa copiosa sezione è dedicata ad alcuni importanti e seminali sottogeneri che spesso si fanno rientrare nell’ambito progressive.

Amun Duul II , Hijack

, Hijack Camel , Mirage

, Mirage Can , Soon Over Babaluma

, Soon Over Babaluma Captain Beefheart , Blujeans and Moonbeams / Unconditionally Guaranteed

, Blujeans and Moonbeams / Unconditionally Guaranteed Comus , To Keep from Crying

, To Keep from Crying Frank Zappa , Apostrophe (‘)

, Apostrophe (‘) Gong , You

, You Hatfield and the North , Hatfield and the North

, Hatfield and the North Hawkwind , Hall of the Mountain Grill

, Hall of the Mountain Grill Henry Cow , Unrest

, Unrest Isotope , Illusion

, Illusion Kevin Ayers , The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories

, The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories Klaus Schulze , Blackdance

, Blackdance Kraftwerk , Autobahn

, Autobahn Magma , Wurdah Ïtah / Köhntarkösz

, Wurdah Ïtah / Köhntarkösz Nico , The End…

, The End… Robert Wyatt , Rock Bottom

, Rock Bottom Slapp Happy , Slapp Happy

, Slapp Happy Tangerine Dream , Phaedra

, Phaedra The Residents , Meet the Residents

, Meet the Residents Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia / Todd

Blues e dintorni

Nella categoria blues e dintorni abbiamo scelto di includere anche il funky, il soul, il rhythm and blues, il country… Troverete diverse perle più o meno nascoste in questo elenco di produzioni del 1974.

Albert King , I Wanna Get Funky

, I Wanna Get Funky Aretha Franklin , Let Me in Your Life / With Everything I Feel in Me

, Let Me in Your Life / With Everything I Feel in Me Average White Band , AWB

, AWB Commodores , Machine Gun

, Machine Gun Elvis Presley , Good Times

, Good Times Eric Clapton , 461 Ocean Boulevard

, 461 Ocean Boulevard Foghat , Energized / Rock and Roll Outlaws

, Energized / Rock and Roll Outlaws Funkadelic , Standing on the Verge of Getting It On

, Standing on the Verge of Getting It On J.J. Cale , Okie

, Okie James Brown , Hell / Reality

, Hell / Reality Johnny Cash , The Junkie and the Juicehead Minus Me / Ragged Old Flag

, The Junkie and the Juicehead Minus Me / Ragged Old Flag Johnny Winter , Saints and Sinners

, Saints and Sinners Kool and the Gang , Light of Worlds

, Light of Worlds Otis Redding , Amen

, Amen Parliament , Up for the Downstroke

, Up for the Downstroke Ry Cooder , Paradise and Lunch

, Paradise and Lunch Stevie Wonder , Fulfillingness’ First Finale

, Fulfillingness’ First Finale Sly and the Family Stone , Small Talk

, Small Talk The Jackson 5 , Dancing Machine

, Dancing Machine The Meters , Rejuvenation / Cissy Strut

, Rejuvenation / Cissy Strut Ten Years After , Positive Vibrations

, Positive Vibrations Tom Waits, The Heart of Saturday Night

Jazz

Anche in ambito jazz il 1974 è stato un anno piuttosto generoso. Particolarmente importanti sono state le produzioni di free jazz.

Archie Shepp , Kwanza

, Kwanza Astor Piazzolla , Libertango

, Libertango Don Cherry , Eternal Now

, Eternal Now Gil Evans , The Gil Evans Orchestra Plays the Music of Jimi Hendrix

, The Gil Evans Orchestra Plays the Music of Jimi Hendrix Herbie Hancock , Thrust

, Thrust Keith Jarrett , Belonging / Treasure Island

, Belonging / Treasure Island Jack DeJohnette , Sorcery

, Sorcery John Coltrane , Interstellar Space

, Interstellar Space Mahavishnu Orchestra , Apocalypse

, Apocalypse Miles Davis , Get Up With It

, Get Up With It Pharoah Sanders , Love in Us All

, Love in Us All Wayne Shorter , Moto Grosso Feio

, Moto Grosso Feio Weather Report, Mysterious Traveller

Folk e reggae

Questa sezione non è particolarmente affollata, ma nel 1974 sono stati pubblicati alcuni album molto importanti e ci è parso giusto selezionarne almeno alcuni.

Alan Stivell , E Langonned

, E Langonned Bob Marley & The Wailers , Natty Dread

, Natty Dread Clannad , Clannad 2

, Clannad 2 Fairport Convention, Rising for the Moon

Rock

In questa categoria abbiamo inserito, accanto al rock più classico, anche alcuni sottogeneri, che vanno dal cantautorato al glam rock, al pop rock o all’hard rock. Anche in questo caso, la quantità e la qualità di album pubblicati nel 1974 è impressionante… e questa è solo una selezione!