Questi album compiono 50 anni nel 2024, un’ottima scusa per riascoltarli: Gentle Giant, Gong, Weather Report…
Pubblicato il 14 Gennaio 2024 - 09:00
Inizia un anno nuovo e come al solito fioccano le ricorrenze: quindi eccoci anche noi a stilare un elenco, questi album compiono 50 anni nel 2024. La prima cosa che salta agli occhi è l’abbondanza di album prodotti nel 1974, con diversi artisti e band che hanno pubblicato anche due album nello stesso anno. Erano gli anni Settanta, e la produzione musicale era a dir poco generosa! Ma la seconda cosa che salta agli occhi è che nel 1974 sono stati pubblicati una gran quantità di capolavori e di album seminali, in ogni genere musicale. Sarebbe quindi impossibile, oltre che poco utile, stilare semplicemente un elenco delle uscite discografiche di quell’anno.
Abbiamo scelto invece di proporvi una selezione non esaustiva, ma rappresentativa degli album pubblicati nel 1974, escludendo i live e le raccolte. L’elenco che segue è diviso per generi musicali, per quanto possibile, dal momento che i generi musicali tendono ad essere un concetto piuttosto fluido… ma speriamo in questo modo di rendere la lettura e la consultazione di questo elenco più facile e interessante per i lettori. Se possedete un vinile originale di questi album, potrebbe valere qualche soldino… altrimenti quelli che seguono sono ottimi suggerimenti di ascolto per riscoprire tanta buona musica!
Album compiono 50 anni nel 2024: genere Progressive
Il progressive negli anni Settanta ha indubbiamente vissuto un momento d’oro, e la quantità e qualità di album pubblicati nel 1974 ne è la testimonianza. Nel tentativo di mettere un po’ di ordine nell’oceano di grandi album pubblicati in quell’anno, abbiamo scelto di elencare in una categoria a parte quelli che si possono far rientrare nei sottogeneri Canterbury, psichedelia, krautrock, Rock in Opposition e sperimentale in genere.
- Area, Caution Radiation Area
- Arti e Mestieri, Tilt (Immagini per un orecchio)
- Biglietto per l’inferno, Biglietto per l’inferno
- Eloy, Floating
- Genesis, The Lamb Lies Down on Broadway
- Gentle Giant, The Power and the Glory
- Jethro Tull, War Child
- Kansas, Kansas
- King Crimson, Red / Starless and Bible Black
- Le Orme, Contrappunti
- Mike Oldfield, Hergest Ridge
- Nektar, Down to Earth
- Peter Hammill, In Camera / The Silent Corner and the Empty Stage
- PFM, L’isola di niente / The World Became the World
- Renaissance, Turn of the Cards
- Rick Wakeman, Journey to the Centre of the Earth
- Supertramp, Crime of the Century
- Wishbone Ash, There’s the Rub
- Yes, Relayer
Canterbury, psichedelia, krautrock e rock sperimentale
Questa copiosa sezione è dedicata ad alcuni importanti e seminali sottogeneri che spesso si fanno rientrare nell’ambito progressive.
- Amun Duul II, Hijack
- Camel, Mirage
- Can, Soon Over Babaluma
- Captain Beefheart, Blujeans and Moonbeams / Unconditionally Guaranteed
- Comus, To Keep from Crying
- Frank Zappa, Apostrophe (‘)
- Gong, You
- Hatfield and the North, Hatfield and the North
- Hawkwind, Hall of the Mountain Grill
- Henry Cow, Unrest
- Isotope, Illusion
- Kevin Ayers, The Confessions of Dr. Dream and Other Stories
- Klaus Schulze, Blackdance
- Kraftwerk, Autobahn
- Magma, Wurdah Ïtah / Köhntarkösz
- Nico, The End…
- Robert Wyatt, Rock Bottom
- Slapp Happy, Slapp Happy
- Tangerine Dream, Phaedra
- The Residents, Meet the Residents
- Todd Rundgren’s Utopia, Todd Rundgren’s Utopia / Todd
Blues e dintorni
Nella categoria blues e dintorni abbiamo scelto di includere anche il funky, il soul, il rhythm and blues, il country… Troverete diverse perle più o meno nascoste in questo elenco di produzioni del 1974.
- Albert King, I Wanna Get Funky
- Aretha Franklin, Let Me in Your Life / With Everything I Feel in Me
- Average White Band, AWB
- Commodores, Machine Gun
- Elvis Presley, Good Times
- Eric Clapton, 461 Ocean Boulevard
- Foghat, Energized / Rock and Roll Outlaws
- Funkadelic, Standing on the Verge of Getting It On
- J.J. Cale, Okie
- James Brown, Hell / Reality
- Johnny Cash, The Junkie and the Juicehead Minus Me / Ragged Old Flag
- Johnny Winter, Saints and Sinners
- Kool and the Gang, Light of Worlds
- Otis Redding, Amen
- Parliament, Up for the Downstroke
- Ry Cooder, Paradise and Lunch
- Stevie Wonder, Fulfillingness’ First Finale
- Sly and the Family Stone, Small Talk
- The Jackson 5, Dancing Machine
- The Meters, Rejuvenation / Cissy Strut
- Ten Years After, Positive Vibrations
- Tom Waits, The Heart of Saturday Night
Jazz
Anche in ambito jazz il 1974 è stato un anno piuttosto generoso. Particolarmente importanti sono state le produzioni di free jazz.
- Archie Shepp, Kwanza
- Astor Piazzolla, Libertango
- Don Cherry, Eternal Now
- Gil Evans, The Gil Evans Orchestra Plays the Music of Jimi Hendrix
- Herbie Hancock, Thrust
- Keith Jarrett, Belonging / Treasure Island
- Jack DeJohnette, Sorcery
- John Coltrane, Interstellar Space
- Mahavishnu Orchestra, Apocalypse
- Miles Davis, Get Up With It
- Pharoah Sanders, Love in Us All
- Wayne Shorter, Moto Grosso Feio
- Weather Report, Mysterious Traveller
Folk e reggae
Questa sezione non è particolarmente affollata, ma nel 1974 sono stati pubblicati alcuni album molto importanti e ci è parso giusto selezionarne almeno alcuni.
- Alan Stivell, E Langonned
- Bob Marley & The Wailers, Natty Dread
- Clannad, Clannad 2
- Fairport Convention, Rising for the Moon
Rock
In questa categoria abbiamo inserito, accanto al rock più classico, anche alcuni sottogeneri, che vanno dal cantautorato al glam rock, al pop rock o all’hard rock. Anche in questo caso, la quantità e la qualità di album pubblicati nel 1974 è impressionante… e questa è solo una selezione!
- Aerosmith, Get Your Wings
- Bad Company, Bad Company
- Blue Oyster Cult, Secret Treaties
- Bob Dylan, Planet Waves
- Brian Eno, Taking Tiger Mountain (by Strategy)
- Budgie, In for the Kill
- Cat Stevens, Buddha and the Chocolate Box
- Chicago, Chicago VII
- David Bowie, Diamond Dogs
- Deep Purple, Burn / Stormbringer
- Eagles, On the Border
- Edgar Winter, Shock Treatment
- Elton John, Caribou
- George Harrison, Dark Horse
- Grand Funk Railroad, Sinin’ On / All the Girls in the World Beware!!!
- Grateful Dead, From the Mars Hotel
- Hot Tuna, The Phosphorescent Rat
- Humble Pie, Thunderbox
- Kiss, Kiss / Hotter then Hell
- Jackson Browne, Late for the Sky
- James Taylor, Walking Man
- Jefferson Starship, Dragon Fly
- Jimi Hendrix, Loose Ends
- Joe Cocker, I Can Stand a Little Rain
- John Lennon, Walls and Bridges
- Joni Mitchell, Court and Spark
- Jorma Kaukonen, Quah
- Judas Priest, Rocka Rolla
- Leonard Cohen, New Skin for the Old Ceremony
- Lou Reed, Sally Can’t Dance
- Lynyrd Skynyrd, Second Helping
- Mott the Hoople, The Hoople
- Nazareth, Rampant
- Neil Young, On the Beach
- New York Dolls, Too Much Too Soon
- Peter Frampton, Somethin’s Happening
- Queen, Queen II / Sheer Heart Attack
- Ringo Starr, Goodnight Vienna
- Robin Trower, Bridge of Sighs
- Rod Stewart, Smiler
- Rolling Stones, It’s Only Rock’n’Roll
- Roxy Music, Country Life
- Rush, Rush
- Santana, Borboletta
- Scorpions, Fly to the Rainbow
- Status Quo, Quo
- Steely Dan, Pretzel Logic
- Steppenwolf, Slow Flux
- Suzi Quatro, Quatro
- Sweet, Sweet Fanny Adams / Desolation Boulevard
- T. Rex, Light of Love / Zinc Alloy and the Hidden Riders of Tomorrow
- The Doobie Brothers, What Were Once Vices Are Now Habits
- The Guess Who, Flavours / Road Flood
- The Kinks, Preservation: Act 2
- Thin Lizzy, Nightlife
- Tim Buckley, Look at the Fool
- Traffic, When the Eagle Flies
- UFO, Phenomenon
- Uriah Heep, Wonderworld
- Van Morrison, Veedon Fleece