Meghan Markle è incinta. L’annuncio su Instagram

LONDRA – Meghan Markle è incinta.

L’annuncio arriva da Kensington Palace: “Le Altezze Reali il duca e la duchessa del Sussex sono molto lieti di annunciare che la duchessa aspetta un bambino”. Il royal baby nascerà in primavera. La notizia arriva nel giorno in cui la coppia, seguitissima da paparazzi e fan, è sbarcata in Australia, per un tour di due settimane, in cui presenzieranno agli Invictus Games, i giochi sportivi in 11 specialità per veterani e reduci rimasti feriti in guerra.

La duchessa del Sussex è apparsa sorridente e di ottimo umore, e, cosa insolita, con una serie di cartellette tra le mani, quasi a coprirle il ventre. E già questo aveva alimentato le voci poco prima dell’annuncio ufficiale.

IN AGGIORNAMENTO