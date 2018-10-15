Meghan Markle è incinta. Il royal baby nascerà in primavera

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 15 ottobre 2018 9:57 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 15 ottobre 2018 10:05
Meghan Markle è incinta. L'annuncio su Instagram

Meghan Markle è incinta. L’annuncio su Instagram

LONDRA – Meghan Markle è incinta. 

L’annuncio arriva da Kensington Palace: “Le Altezze Reali il duca e la duchessa del Sussex sono molto lieti di annunciare che la duchessa aspetta un bambino”.  Il royal baby nascerà in primavera. La notizia arriva nel giorno in cui la coppia, seguitissima da paparazzi e fan, è sbarcata in Australia, per un tour di due settimane, in cui presenzieranno agli Invictus Games, i giochi sportivi in 11 specialità per veterani e reduci rimasti feriti in guerra.

La duchessa del Sussex è apparsa sorridente e di ottimo umore, e, cosa insolita, con una serie di cartellette tra le mani, quasi a coprirle il ventre. E già questo aveva alimentato le voci poco prima dell’annuncio ufficiale.

IN AGGIORNAMENTO

Blitz dice
Blitz Blog
OROSCOPO
I più letti

Assicurazione auto e moto Quixa

La convenienza di una assicurazione auto e moto a un prezzo eccezionale e la sicurezza del Gruppo Axa. Scopri Quixa