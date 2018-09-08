MotoGp Misano, griglia partenza: Jorge Lorenzo pole, Valentino Rossi settimo

di Redazione Blitz
Pubblicato il 8 settembre 2018 15:19 | Ultimo aggiornamento: 8 settembre 2018 15:19
MotoGp Misano, griglia partenza: Jorge Lorenzo pole, Valentino Rossi settimo

MotoGp Misano, griglia partenza: Jorge Lorenzo pole, Valentino Rossi settimo

MISANO – Pole position per Jorge Lorenzo in sella alla Ducati nel Motogp di San Marino in programma domani sul circuito di Misano. Lo spagnolo oggi nelle qualifiche ha dominato, precedendo Jack Miller con la Ducati Pramac e Maverick Vinales su Yamaha.

Lorenzo ha segnato un tempo record percorrendo un giro in 1’31″629. Quarto tempo per Andrea Dovizioso, davanti a Marc Marquez; settimo Valentino Rossi.

La griglia di partenza del Gran Premio di Misano, San Marino, di MotoGp.

