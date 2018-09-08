MISANO – Pole position per Jorge Lorenzo in sella alla Ducati nel Motogp di San Marino in programma domani sul circuito di Misano. Lo spagnolo oggi nelle qualifiche ha dominato, precedendo Jack Miller con la Ducati Pramac e Maverick Vinales su Yamaha.

Lorenzo ha segnato un tempo record percorrendo un giro in 1’31″629. Quarto tempo per Andrea Dovizioso, davanti a Marc Marquez; settimo Valentino Rossi.

La griglia di partenza del Gran Premio di Misano, San Marino, di MotoGp.

